Gautam Adani responds to US indictment; calls it 'vested reporting'

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani on Saturday (November 30) responded to his legal hassles involving the US Department of Justice for the first time.

It is a challenge which the group has faced "not for the first time", he said.

"As most of you would have read, less than two weeks back, we faced a set of allegations from the US about compliance practices at Adani Green Energy. This is not the first time we have faced such challenges. What I can tell you is that every attack makes us stronger and every obstacle becomes a stepping stone for a more resilient Adani Group," Adani said at the 51st Gem and Jewellery Awards in Jaipur, as quoted by NDTV.

"The fact is that despite a lot of the vested reporting, no one from the Adani side has been charged with any violation of the FCPA or any conspiracy to obstruct justice. Yet, in today's world, negativity spreads faster than facts - and as we work through the legal process, I want to reconfirm our absolute commitment to world class regulatory compliance," he added.