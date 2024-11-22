LIVE | US indictment of Adani: India-US can navigate ongoing crisis, says White House
The allegations have given ammunition to Opposition with the Congress demanding a JPC probe into Adani Group’s dealings and Gautam Adani's immediate arrest
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani has been charged by US prosecutors for allegedly being part of an elaborate scheme to pay $265 million (about Rs 2,200 crore) bribe to Indian officials in exchange for favourable terms for solar power contracts.
The bombshell allegations, which Adani group denied saying it is innocent until proven guilty, may have a widespread fallout ranging from reputational risk to the conglomerate, inability to raise funds from the US market and the billionaire being forced to restrict his overseas travels to opening a political pandora's box that will give the Opposition another tool to target the government just as Parliament meets for the winter session, starting Monday.
The allegations have given fresh ammunition to Opposition parties with the Congress demanding a joint parliamentary probe into Adani Group’s dealings and immediate arrest of Gautam Adani.
Adani, India's second-richest man, and seven others, including his nephew Sagar, have been charged by the US Department of Justice with paying bribes to unidentified officials of state governments in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha to buy expensive solar power, potentially earning more than USD 2 billion in profit over 20 years.
Prosecutors said the US started an investigation in 2022. They alleged that the group raised USD 2 billion in loans and bonds, including from US firms, on the backs of false and misleading statements related to the firm's anti-bribery practices and policies as well as reports of the bribery probe.
While the Adani group denied all charges and termed them baseless, it scrapped a USD 600 million bond issue by Adani Green Energy Ltd. The issue was oversubscribed three times hours before the indictment.
- 22 Nov 2024 8:29 AM IST
India-US ties have strong foundation: White House
Asserting that the relationship between India and the US is built on a strong foundation, the White House has expressed confidence that it can navigate the ongoing crisis surrounding bribery charges against Indian billionaire Gautam Adani.
At her daily news conference, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Thursday that the administration is aware of the charges against Adani.
Adani has been charged by US prosecutors for allegedly being part of a scheme to pay over USD 250 million (about Rs 2,100 crore) bribe to Indian officials in exchange for favourable terms for solar power contracts.
“Obviously we're aware of these allegations, and I would have to refer you to the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission) and DOJ (Department of Justice) about the specifics of those allegations against the Adani Group,” she said. “What I will say is on the US and India relationship, we believe that it stands on an extremely strong foundation anchored in ties between our people and cooperation across a full range of global issues,” Jean-Pierre said.
“What we believe and we're confident about is that we'll continue to navigate this issue as we have with other issues that may have come up as you just stated. And so the specifics of this, this is something that the SEC and DOJ can speak to directly, but again, we believe that…this relationship between India and the US has been built on a strong foundation,” the Press Secretary said.
- 22 Nov 2024 8:28 AM IST
No comments for now, says TDP on allegations of bribes to Andhra officials for power purchases
Telugu Desam Party, a key ally of NDA, will react only after going through the issue of Adani Group allegedly paying bribes for solar power contracts in Andhra Pradesh, said party spokesperson Kommareddy Pattabhiram on Thursday.
"We need to study the report before coming to a conclusion. It would take two to three days," he told PTI when asked about the party's reaction.
Gautam Adani, India's second-richest man, and seven others, including his nephew Sagar Adani, have been charged by the US Department of Justice with paying bribes to unidentified officials of state governments in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha to buy expensive solar power, potentially earning more than USD 2 billion in profit over 20 years.
Adani Group, however, denied the charges saying the allegations by US prosecutors are "baseless" and the conglomerate is "compliant with all laws."
Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Congress leader Kolanukonda Sivaji alleged that Gautam Adani and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are the same, and called for a suo motu probe by the Supreme Court.
“Over the past decade, the NDA government has been unethically and unilaterally surrendering public assets to billionaire Adani and we oppose it,” he told PTI.
Further, he called for action against Andhra Pradesh officials involved in this alleged scam.
- 22 Nov 2024 8:26 AM IST
No direct agreement with Adani, says YSRCP on allegation of bribe for power purchase
The YSRCP on Thursday said its government had no direct agreement with Adani Group and the power sale pact signed in 2021 was between the Solar Energy Corporation of India Ltd (SECI) and AP Discoms.
Jagan Mohan-led party's reaction came in response to Adani Group getting indicted by the US Department of Justice for allegedly paying bribes for solar power contracts in Andhra Pradesh during YSRCP rule.
In a statement, the party said the power procurement of 7,000 MW was approved by AP Electricity Regulatory Commission in November, 2021 after which the Power Sale Agreement (PSA) was signed on December 1, 2021 between SECI and AP Discoms.
"It is necessary to mention that SECI is a Government of India enterprise. There is no direct agreement between AP DISCOMs and any other entities including those belonging to the Adani group. Therefore, the allegations made on the state government in the light of the indictment are incorrect," the YSRCP said.
The PPA with SECI was also approved by the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission, it said.
The previous Andhra Pradesh government entered into an arrangement to procure power from SECI to the tune of 7,000 MW at Rs 2.49 per kWh for 25 year period with 3,000 MW commencing in FY 2024-25, 3,000 MW commencing in FY 2025-26 and 1,000 MW commencing in FY 2026-27 with waiver of the ISTS ( Inter State Transmission System) charges, the party said in a statement.
The procurement of power at such a cheap rate would substantially benefit the state with a saving of Rs 3,700 crore per annum and as the agreement is for a period of 25 years and the total benefit to the state on account of this agreement would be immense, the statement added.