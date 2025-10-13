Foxconn to invest ₹15,000 crore, create 14,000 high-value jobs in TN

Taiwanese electronics major Foxconn has announced plans to invest ₹15,000 crore in Tamil Nadu, creating 14,000 high-value engineering jobs, in what is being described as the largest-ever commitment of its kind for the state’s manufacturing sector.

The announcement was made by Tamil Nadu industries minister TRB Rajaa, following a meeting between Chief Minister MK Stalin and Foxconn India Representative Robert Wu, reaffirming the company’s deepening partnership with the state.

As part of the new phase, Foxconn will expand into value-added manufacturing, R&D integration, and AI-led advanced technology operations. The state’s investment promotion agency, Guidance Tamil Nadu, will also establish the country’s first-ever dedicated “Foxconn Desk” to ensure seamless facilitation and fast-track execution.

Also read: TN ships India's first semiconductor equipment, eyes global hub status

Tamil Nadu, already a major hub for electronics and component manufacturing, is positioning itself as a key player in the next wave of advanced manufacturing and technology-driven investments under what officials are calling the “Dravidian Model 2.0”.