TN ships India's first semiconductor equipment, eyes global hub status

Tamil Nadu on Thursday (March 27) shipped India’s first locally manufactured semiconductor equipment.

State Industries Minister TRB Rajaa hailed the achievement, recalling Tamil Nadu’s journey from hosting early electronics giants like Nokia and Foxconn to emerging as India’s top electronics exporter.

“What a journey it has been for Tamil Nadu’s electronics ecosystem!” he posted on X.

First export

The VeroTherm Formic Acid Reflow tool, manufactured by Yield Engineering Systems (YES) at its Coimbatore facility, has been dispatched to a leading global semiconductor firm. This is stated to be India's first commercial export of semiconductor manufacturing equipment.

The deal was secured during Chief Minister MK Stalin’s visit to the US last year, said a government release. The state is now setting its sights on semiconductor manufacturing as a key growth sector, it added.

Semiconductor push

The recent state budget allocated Rs 500 crore for the Tamil Nadu Semiconductor Mission. Coimbatore, a traditional textile hub, is poised to play a central role in this transformation.

The initiative is expected to draw major investments, generate high-skilled jobs, and further elevate Tamil Nadu’s position in the global semiconductor landscape, said the.