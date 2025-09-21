Modi hails 'GST Bachat Utsav', pitches for 'swadeshi' goods
PM says GST ended hardship of old tax regime, stresses all states will be equal stakeholders in development race, urges them to work toward Atmanirbhar Bharat
A day before reduced GST rates come into effect, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (September 21) made a strong pitch for promoting 'swadeshi' goods and asserted that the next generation GST reforms will accelerate India's growth story, increase ease of doing business and attract more investors.
In his address to the nation, Modi said a 'GST Bachat Utsav ('GST Savings Festival)' will begin from the first day of Navratri, and coupled with the income tax exemption, it will be a "double bonanza" for most of the people.
Modi stressed that all states will be equal stakeholders in the development race and urged them to give pace to manufacturing with 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and swadeshi campaigns in mind.
"On the first day of Navratri, the country is going to take an important and big step for Atmanirbhar Bharat. With the sunrise tomorrow, the next generation GST reforms will come into effect. A 'GST bachat utsav (savings festival)' will begin tomorrow.
"You will be able to buy things you like more easily. The poor, middle class, neo middle class, youths, farmers, women, traders and shopkeepers will benefit from this," he said.
In this season of festivals, everyone's happiness will increase, Modi said.
Live Updates
- 21 Sept 2025 6:27 PM IST
PM claiming 'sole ownership' of GST regime amendments: Jairam Ramesh
The Congress on Sunday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of taking "sole ownership" of the amendments made to the GST regime and said the current reforms were inadequate, with no resolution to the states' demand for an extension of compensation for another five years.
Reacting to Modi address, the Congress general secretary, in-charge, communications, said the prime minister addressed the nation to "claim sole ownership of the amendments made to the GST regime by the GST Council, a constitutional body." The Congress has long argued that the Goods and Services Tax has been a "Growth Suppressing Tax", he said.
"It is plagued with a high number of tax brackets, punitive tax rates for items of mass consumption, large-scale evasion and misclassification, costly compliance burdens, and an inverted duty structure (lower tax on output as compared to inputs)," Ramesh said in a post on X.
"We have been demanding a GST 2.0 since July 2017 itself. This was a key pledge made in our Nyay Patra for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections," he said.
Ramesh said the current GST reforms were inadequate, with outstanding issues, including the widespread concerns of MSMEs, the major employment generators in the economy.
- 21 Sept 2025 5:59 PM IST
PM Modi should have also addressed 'vote chori' concerns: UP Cong chief
On PM Modi's address to the nation on GST reforms, Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai says, "...PM Modi should also have spoken something on the way votes are being stolen and governments are being formed. This is very unfortunate..."
- 21 Sept 2025 5:54 PM IST
Swadeshi matra will boost India's prosperity: Modi
Modi urged the people of the country to take pride in selling and buying indigenous goods.
The way the country's independence got strengthened by the Swadeshi movement, similarly, India's prosperity will be empowered by the mantra of 'swadeshi', he said.
From kitchen staples to electronics, from medicines and equipment to automobiles, goods and services will be cheaper from Monday as the reduced GST rates on about 375 items come into effect, said Modi.
The GST Council, comprising the Centre and states, decided last month to reduce the tax rates on goods and services, from September 22, the first day of the Navaratri.
The GST will now be a two-tier structure wherein the majority of goods and services will attract tax of 5 and 18 per cent. A 40 per cent tax will be levied on ultra luxury items, while tobacco and related products will continue to be in the 28 per cent plus cess category.
- 21 Sept 2025 5:52 PM IST
Modi says GST has help India realise its One Nation, One Tax regime dream
Modi in his addressed congratulated all on the next generation GST reforms. "These reforms will accelerate India's growth story, increase ease of doing business and attract more investors," Modi said.
When India took a step towards GST reforms in 2017, a new beginning was made to script history, he said.
He said GST realised the 'one nation-one tax' dream. Modi highlighted how the web of taxes and tolls had created hardships for businesses and consumers.
Citing income tax exemption on earnings up to Rs 12 lakh and GST reforms, he said it is a "double bonanza" for the poor, neo-middle class, and middle class.
He also said the GST move would benefit MSMEs big time.
- 21 Sept 2025 5:48 PM IST
I-T, GST reforms will save people Rs 2.5 lakh crore: Modi
Modi says decisions of raising I-T exemption limit, GST reforms will save people Rs 2.5 lakh crore. The income tax exemption for people earning up to Rs 12 lakh, and the GST reforms present a "double bonanza" for the poor, neo-middle class, and middle class sections, he adds.
- 21 Sept 2025 5:20 PM IST
Modi makes swadeshi push
Modi makes Swadeshi push, says each Indian should strive toward Atmanirbhar Bharat push. All the states should join the movement, he adds.
- 21 Sept 2025 5:11 PM IST
Past 11 years have seen birth of neo middle class: Modi
In its new avatar, GST makes daily life even easier, says Modi. Most things become cheaper from tomorrow, he adds.
"Over 25 crore people have stepped out of poverty in the past 11 years. The neo-middle class is seeing a better life now," says Modi.
- 21 Sept 2025 5:09 PM IST
The old tax regime was strenuous: Modi
Modi says when the GST regime was rolled out in 2017, it marked a fresh start for India. "Earlier, there were Octroi, entry tax, VAT, excise, service tax, and several other taxes. Inter-state trade needed numerous forms, obstacles, and different tax rates," he said.
"In 2014 when the nation made me the PM, a foreign newspaper described how difficult it was for a company to operate in India. The poor were also bearing the brunt of the complex tax system.
"It was necessary for us to bring the nation out of this tax hardship. We discussed the reforms with all the stakeholders. We discussed it intensely with all the states. We took all their consent and before rolling out such a huge tax reform.
"We wanted to bring the nation out of the hardship of a dozen taxes. We made One Nation, One Taxation possible," said Modi.
- 21 Sept 2025 5:04 PM IST
GST Bachat Utsav begins tomorrow: Modi
Modi wishes the nation a happy Navratri. He says as the sun rises tomorrow, lower GST rates will take off. He calls it "GST Bachat Utsav (GST Savings Festival)". He says it will accelerate India's growth story and sweeten the festival season.
- 21 Sept 2025 4:57 PM IST
