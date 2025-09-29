‘Everyone’s mother dies’: UCO Bank's Chennai zonal head accused of ‘inhuman’ conduct

An internal email of an employee of UCO Bank accusing the Chennai Zonal Head of “inhuman and toxic behaviour” has created a storm on social media.

The email is addressed to the top management of UCO Bank and is titled, “Complaint regarding Inhuman and Toxic Behaviour by Zonal Head, Chennai – Request for Immediate Action”, according to a report by India Today.

The employee has accused RS Ajith, the head of the Chennai Zone of the bank, of creating an “environment of fear and oppression”, and of treating officers as if they were “his slaves or servants rather than professionals”.

The complainant said the zonal head on multiple occasions had “displayed dictatorial behaviour, insensitivity, and abusive language”.

Instances of abuse

Several instances of abuse of employees of the bank by Ajith as reported to the complainant are detailed in the email.

“A Branch Head’s mother was in ICU. When he sought leave, the ZM said, ‘First tell me when you will return, only then I will grant leave.”

Another Branch Head lost his mother, said the complaint. The ZM told him, “Everyone’s mother dies. Don’t be dramatic, be practical. Join immediately, or I will mark LWP (Leave Without Pay).” The Zonal Head later allegedly issued an official letter against the officer.

When a Branch Head’s one-year-old daughter was hospitalised, the ZM said, “Are you a doctor? Why are you at the hospital? Go to office immediately, else I will mark LWP.”

When yet another Branch Head sought emergency leave to take his wife to the hospital for a life-threatening gynaecological condition, the ZM told him, “You are useless” and rejected his request for leave.

Outrage

Netizens have condemned the Zonal Head’s behaviour, with one user calling it ”Not leadership, but barbaric dictatorship”.

“Shame on this toxic system,” said the user.

Another post read, “Discipline without humanity is decay. Rules can govern leave, they cannot excuse cruelty. When authority forgets this, it stops being disciplined and starts being decay.”

One user called it “cruelty disguised as discipline”.

Several social media users tagged the Ministry of Finance, the Reserve Bank of India, and the Department of Financial Services, and demanded urgent intervention of the regulatory authorities and accountability of the officer concerned.

There has not been any statement from UCO Bank or the Chennai Zonal Office of the bank on the matter.