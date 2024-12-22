Epigamia co-founder Rohan Mirchandani dies at 41: Report

Rohan Mirchandani, the co-founder of India’s first Greek yogurt brand Epigamia, passed away on December 20, MoneyControl has reported.

Quoting at least four sources, the media outlet said Mirchandani, 41, died of a heart attack.

Mirchandani was the co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Drums Food International Private Ltd., the parent company of Epigamia. Rohan, a graduate of NYU Stern and Wharton School had started Drums Food International in 2013.

Mirchandani’s demise follows that of several others in the startup community including Rohan Malhotra, the co-founder and managing partner of venture capital firm, Good Capital on October 1 this year and Ambareesh Murty, the co-founder of Pepperfy in August 2023.

Profit, expansion plans

Drums Food along with brands like Hokey Pokey ice creams has a significant hold over the frozen food market in India.

Mirchandani was elevated as Epigamia’s executive chairman in December 2023 while co-founder Rahul Jain became its CEO. Company’s co-founder Ankur Goel became the COO.

The Mumbai-based yogurt company offers an array of products ranging from yogurt, curd, milkshakes, smoothies and even the desi ‘kheer’.

According to MoneyControl, the brand was sold across 20,000 touchpoints in 30 towns in December 2023 and had a sale of Rs 168 crore in FY23.

There was also a plan to extend its ambit of sale to the Middle East by 2025-26.