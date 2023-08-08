Pepperfry CEO Ambareesh Murty, 51, dies of cardiac arrest

The online furniture store Pepperfry co-founder and CEO Ambareesh Murty passed away on Monday night (August 7) due to a cardiac arrest in Leh.

He was 51 years old.

The company’s co-founder Ashish Shah expressed his shock in a tweet, “Extremely devastated to inform that my friend, mentor, brother, soulmate Ambareesh is no more…Please pray for him and for strength to his family and near ones.”

Extremely devastated to inform that my friend, mentor, brother, soulmate @AmbareeshMurty is no more. Lost him yesterday night to a cardiac arrest at Leh. Please pray for him and for strength to his family and near ones. 🙏 — Ashish Shah (@TweetShah) August 8, 2023

(With inputs from agencies)