Female RPF officer patrols Delhi railway station with baton in hand, baby on chest

A female Railway Protection Special Forces (RPSF) officer has gone viral on social media after the official RPF India X account posted a short video of her praising her for being such a 'warrior' and a mother, artfully balancing both motherhood and work.

In the video, the officer, constable Reena, can be seen in her uniform patrolling the New Delhi railway station with her one-year-old toddler sleeping peacefully in a baby carrier strapped to her chest.

Reena, who was off-duty on Sunday, was called in to work. The enterprising constable sprung into action and dropped her two daughters in a daycare centre and carried her son, Tarun, to work.

She walked the length and breadth of Platform 16, keeping a watchful eye on the passengers boarding and disembarking from trains on Platform 16. This comes in the wake of a tragic stampede on Saturday (February 15) in the station that took 18 lives and injured others.

She serves, she nurtures, she does it all—A mother, a warrior, standing tall…Constable Reena from 16BN/RPSF performing her duties while carrying her child, representing the countless mothers who balance the call of duty with motherhood every day.#NariShakti #HeroesInUniform… pic.twitter.com/enzaw0iDYo — RPF INDIA (@RPF_INDIA) February 17, 2025

In the post, RPF India wrote, "She serves, she nurtures, she does it all - A mother, a warrior, standing tall…"

Constable Reena from 16BN/RPSF performing her duties while carrying her child, representing the countless mothers who balance the call of duty with motherhood every day, it said.

For Reena, balancing motherhood and work is "routine" since her husband has been posted in Jammu and Kashmir and both her in-laws and parents have passed away.

Despite the hurdles and unpredictable duty hours that stretch from 4 pm to 12 am at midnight, this constable displays resilience and ensures she does her duty and does not neglect her maternal responsibility at the same time.