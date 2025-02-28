Tesla engineer sacked for criticising Elon Musk's 'Nazi joke': Reports

Telsa, a US-based electric car company, has sacked an engineer who called out its owner Elon Musk for his “Nazi joke” on social media.

According to media reports, Jared Ottmann was ousted after he shared a LinkedIn post criticising Musk for referring to Nazi leaders in a pun-filled post on X (formerly Twitter).

At a US President Donald Trump rally, Musk took the stage and ended a brief speech by beating his chest and throwing his arm out straight – giving the impression of a Nazi salute.

Ottmann’s view

This led to a widespread backlash on social media. Musk shared his "Nazi joke" post mocking the criticism.

Ottmann, who worked with Tesla’s battery suppliers, shared a post in January expressing how Musk’s joke offended him.

“Well, we have seen it coming. Elon’s behaviour, whatever the underlying motivations, are well documented,” he wrote.

He added: “Starting in 2022 and especially the last week I’ve raised the issue internally multiple times, with managers, HR, legal compliance, investor relations. And while overwhelmingly people offer personal support, Tesla as a company has remained silent.

“This post by Tesla’s current CEO name drops genocidal a******s as a joke and has 308,000 likes. The silence from Tesla is deafening,” he said.

As Ottmann’s post became known, Tesla fired him from its ranks.