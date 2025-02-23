Elon Musk takes jibe at former X CEO Parag Agrawal amid new DOGE diktat

Amid a raging controversy over Tesla CEO Elon Musk asking the US federal employees to furnish details of the work done by them in the past week or get fired, the tech billionaire has taken a swipe at Parag Agrawal, former X CEO, who was sacked in 2022 after Musk took over the platform.

Notably, Musk has been roped in by US President Donald Trump to head the so-called Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Replying to a post on X that said, “Almost three years ago Elon Musk asked Parag Agrawal what he got done last week. Now he’s asking every federal worker the same question”, the Tesla CEO wrote, “Parag got nothing done. Parag was fired.”



Musk-Parag face-off

In view of Musk’s fresh diktat to federal workers, netizens have been posting memes and screenshots of an old conversation between Agrawal and the Tesla chief before he acquired the microblogging platform in 2022.

In his post, Agrawal had said: “You are free to tweet- is Twitter dying? or anything else about Twitter- but it's my responsibility to tell you that it's not helping me make Twitter better in the current context. Next time we speak, I'd like to provide you with perspective on the level of internal distraction and how it is hurting our ability to do work. I hope the AMA will help people get to know you, to understand why you believe in Twitter, and to trust you- and I'd like the company to get to a place where we are more resilient and don’t get distracted, but we aren’t there right now.”

Responding to it, Musk had asked, “What did you get done this week?” The public exchange, which was seen as a major fallout between the two, eventually led to Musk firing Agrawal from X.

DOGE notice to workers

Earlier, the Trump administration on Saturday sent emails to US federal government employees telling them to detail their work accomplishments from the previous week by Monday night or risk losing their jobs.

The emails came shortly after Musk posted on the social media site X that not responding to the email request would be viewed as a resignation. “All federal employees will shortly receive an email requesting to understand what they got done last week,” Musk posted on X. “Failure to respond will be taken as a resignation.”



Musk issued his post just hours after President Donald Trump posted on his own social media network, Truth Social, that DOGE should get more aggressive in its attempts to downsize and reshape the 2.3 million-strong federal workforce.

Hours later, Musk informed through X that he received a lot of “good responses” who deserved promotions. “A large number of good responses have been received already. These are the people who should be considered for promotion,” he wrote in his post on Sunday.