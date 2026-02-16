Claude AI maker Anthropic launches Bengaluru office, bets big on India market

Anthropic, the US-based artificial intelligence company behind the Claude AI models, has officially inaugurated its Bengaluru office and revealed a range of partnerships across enterprise, education and agriculture aimed at deepening its commitment to the Indian market.



India has rapidly emerged as a core market for Claude.ai, ranking as the company’s second-largest user base globally, with nearly half of its usage tied to technical tasks such as application development, system modernisation and production software work.

Local languages AI focus

The newly opened Bengaluru facility — Anthropic’s second Asia-Pacific office after Tokyo — will be led by Irina Ghose, Managing Director (India), and will focus on hiring local talent across roles to support the company’s expanding footprint.

“India represents one of the world’s most promising opportunities to bring the benefits of responsible AI to vastly more people and enterprises,” Ghose said, emphasising the country’s “extraordinary technical talent” and digital infrastructure.

A core part of Anthropic’s India strategy is improving AI capabilities in local languages. The company has been curating higher-quality training data in 10 widely spoken Indian languages — including Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Urdu — to address performance gaps and enhance model fluency.

As part of its rollout, Anthropic is partnering with domain experts and organisations to evaluate and refine AI performance in locally relevant tasks spanning agriculture and law. Collaborators include Karya and the Collective Intelligence Project, working with non-profits such as Digital Green and Adalat AI.

India rollout gains momentum

Anthropic’s enterprise partnerships underscore the commercial demand for Claude in India. Air India is deploying Claude Code to accelerate custom software development, CRED has reported faster feature delivery with Claude Code, and Cognizant is rolling out the technology to hundreds of thousands of employees for legacy system modernisation and broader AI adoption. Start-ups such as Razorpay, Enterpret and Emergent are also integrating Claude across risk systems, customer insights and software platforms.



On the social impact front, Anthropic is engaging with non-profits to broaden AI access. Pratham, an education non-profit, is piloting a Claude-powered learning and assessment tool across schools, while collaborations with Central Square Foundation aim to leverage EdTech and AI for underserved student populations. Partnerships with organisations like EkStep Foundation are exploring scalable AI solutions in areas such as agriculture.

The expanded presence in India comes as part of Anthropic’s broader mission to promote responsible AI adoption globally and to support local developers, enterprises and communities in building AI-driven solutions tailored to India’s diverse needs.