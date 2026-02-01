Budget 2026: FM announces AYUSH push, new Ayurveda institutes

In a move to upgrade healthcare system to global standards, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a series of reforms, including plans to upgrade AYUSH pharmacies and establish new All India Institutes of Ayurveda. Presenting her record ninth Union Budget, Sitharaman said Ayurveda had gained wider global acceptance in the post-COVID-19 period, prompting the government to expand institutional capacity to meet rising international demand.

As part of the proposals, three new All India Institutes of Ayurveda will be set up to boost research, education and healthcare delivery. The government will also establish five regional medical hubs as integrated healthcare complexes that bring together AYUSH centres with diagnostic and post-treatment facilities, a move expected to improve patient outcomes and reduce pressure on tertiary hospitals.

AYUSH pharmacies

The finance minister said the government plans to introduce 10 new allied health disciplines, including optometry, anaesthesia, applied psychology and behavioural health, with the aim of training one lakh allied health professionals over the next five years. She noted that the proposed medical hubs would serve as major employment generators, creating opportunities for doctors, therapists, nurses, paramedics, caregivers and allied health professionals across clinical, research and wellness services.

In addition, Sitharaman announced the upgradation of AYUSH pharmacies and drug testing laboratories to strengthen quality control, standardisation and global certification of traditional medicine products, supporting exports amid growing international demand for natural and preventive healthcare solutions. She also proposed upgrading the WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar, Gujarat, to reinforce India’s role in global traditional healthcare systems.