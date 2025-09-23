September 23 declared Ayurveda Day to promote global awareness

For the first time since its launch in 2016 by the ministry of AYUSH, Ayurveda Day will now be observed on a fixed date — September 23 every year — as per a notification issued by the government of India.

Until now, the day was celebrated annually on Dhanvantari Jayanti (Dhanteras) in honour of Lord Dhanvantari, the celestial physician.

The decision to assign a fixed date is significant as it gives Ayurveda a universal calendar identity and ensures wider international participation.

Promoting Ayurveda globally

India’s civilisational heritage is deeply rooted in knowledge traditions, among which indigenous medical systems hold a central place. Ayurveda is one of the oldest of these traditions.

The term is derived from Sanskrit. “Ayuh” meaning life and “Veda” meaning science or knowledge, translating literally to “the science of life.”

As Ayurveda gains gains traction globally, the government has expanded its efforts to popularise this ancient system through wellness centres, research support, and international partnerships.

By advocating holistic health, preventive care, and sustainable living, Ayurveda Day highlights India’s vision of presenting this ancient system as a universal model of wellness and resilience.

Theme for 2025

This year’s theme, “Ayurveda for People & Planet”, underscores the philosophy that Ayurveda is not merely a healthcare practice but a science rooted in the principle of harmony between the individual and the environment.

It positions Ayurveda as a timely response to modern global challenges such as lifestyle disorders, climate-related ailments, and rising stress levels.

Announcing the theme, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Ayush and Minister of State for Health & Family Welfare, Prataprao Jadhav, said, “Ayurveda is not just a healthcare system, it is a science of life rooted in the principle of harmony between the individual and the environment.”

He added that by fixing September 23 as Ayurveda Day, India has given the tradition a global identity. “The 2025 theme reflects our collective resolve to harness the full potential of Ayurveda for global wellbeing and a healthier planet,” he noted.

National, global outreach

Over the past decade, Ayurveda has seen remarkable growth. The government of India has consistently worked toward securing greater recognition and acceptance for it on the world stage. What began with the establishment of Ayurveda Day in 2016 has now grown into an annual nationwide movement.

The 2025 celebration marks the 10th edition, with the main event being hosted at the All-India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) in Goa.

As in previous years, the ministry of AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy) has lined up nationwide programmes complemented by strong international outreach.

With initiatives ranging from awareness drives and youth engagement activities to wellness consultations and global collaborations, Ayurveda Day embodies a coordinated effort led by the ministry of AYUSH to position India’s traditional knowledge system as a cornerstone of global health and sustainability.