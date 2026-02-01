Budget 2026-27: Sitharaman unveils SHE-Marts, Mission Shakti boost for women

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, presenting her ninth Union Budget on Sunday, 1 February, unveiled a ₹53.4 lakh crore plan to launch 'SHE-Marts', community-owned marketplaces dedicated to rural women-led enterprises.

The acronym SHE stands for Self-Help Entrepreneur. These marts aim to expand market access, strengthen branding, and create sustainable income opportunities for women entrepreneurs, while reinforcing the role of self-help groups as grassroots institutions.

“Self-help entrepreneur ‘SHE-Marts’ will be set up as community-owned retail outlets within cluster-level federations through enhanced and innovative financing instruments,” Sitharaman said during her 80-minute speech.

She noted that the initiative builds on the success of the Lakhpati Didi programme, which enabled women to move towards credit-linked livelihoods. "We now aim to help them take the next step,transitioning into full-fledged owners of enterprises,” she added.

Girls' hostel

Beyond entrepreneurship, the Finance Minister announced measures to strengthen the higher education ecosystem, including the construction of a girls’ hostel in every district. She outlined plans for new institutes, university townships, and telescope infrastructure facilities, emphasising the need to support women in science and technology disciplines.

“In STEM institutions, prolonged hours of study and laboratory work pose challenges for girl students. Through our scheme, one girls’ hostel will be established in every district to promote astrophysics and astronomy via immersive experiences,” she said.

Sitharaman stressed that these hostels would provide safe and accessible accommodation, improving enrollment and retention of women in advanced scientific fields.

Mission Shakti

Additionally, the government allocated ₹3,605 crore for Mission Shakti, the national programme for the protection and empowerment of women, underscoring its commitment to inclusive growth.

Mission Shakti is a comprehensive initiative launched by the government with the objective of ensuring the safety and empowerment of women in the country.