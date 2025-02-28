Blinkit now delivers Apple products in just 10 minutes

Blinkit has expanded its quick commerce offerings by introducing 10-minute delivery of no less than Apple products, which include MacBook Air, iPad, AirPods, and Apple Watch.

The service is now available in major cities such as Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Chennai, Jaipur, Bengaluru, and Kolkata.

This move follows Blinkit's success in delivering iPhones since 2022, as the Zomato-owned company continues to grow its business beyond groceries and daily essentials.

Albinder Dhindsa, CEO of Blinkit, announced the launch on X, highlighting the company's commitment to ultra-fast delivery. This expansion aligns with the rising trend of quick commerce, where companies aim to bring premium products to consumers' doorsteps within minutes.

The rapid delivery of high-value electronics comes with challenges like managing logistics, security, and iventory. The success of this launch will likely determine whether other e-commerce platforms will follow suit and offer instant deliveries for high-end gadgets.

Apart from Apple devices, Blinkit has also ventured into essential services. Earlier this year, the company launched a 10-minute ambulance service in Gurugram, with plans to expand it across major cities in the next two years.

Competitors like Zepto and BigBasket have also stepped into high-value product deliveries.

Zepto has not only begun delivering the iPhone 16 but has also partnered with carmaker Škoda to offer doorstep test drives of the Škoda Kushaq.

As these companies move to deliver high-value electronics and even high-end vehicles, this signals a shift in India's quick e-commerce landscape, projected to reach ₹5.5 billion by 2025.