Singapore-bound flight returns due to midair technical snag

Chennai, Jan 10 (PTI) An Air India flight bound to Singapore from here on Friday returned to the city after pilots detected a technical snag mid-air, officials at the airport here said.

The pilots contacted the airport upon discovering the issue, to return to the city and the flight, with about 170 passengers later made a safe landing, they added.

Engineers were attending to the snag and the flight is expected to resume its journey later. Air India authorities are not immediately available for comment. PTI

