AssetPlus raises Rs 175 crore in Nexus-led round to scale assisted wealth management

AssetPlus, a digital-assisted wealth management platform, has raised Rs 175 crore in a funding round led by Nexus Venture Partners to strengthen its distributor-led wealth management infrastructure in India.

Also Read: MF veteran Sunil Subramaniam joins AssetPlus as strategic advisor | Exclusive

The round also saw participation from existing investors, including Eight Roads Ventures, Rainmatter by Zerodha, Nithin Kamath’s investment arm, and Bhupinder Singh.

Beyond a distribution platform

Founded in 2016, AssetPlus operates on an assisted wealth management model where technology enhances human financial advice rather than replacing it. The platform enables certified mutual fund distributors (MFDs) to deliver goal-based, long-term investing solutions while handling compliance, operations and product integration in the background.

Also Read: Foreign investors largely stayed off India in 2025, may do so in 2026 too

“Our goal has never been to build just another distribution platform,” said Vishranth Suresh, co-founder and CEO. “We are building long-term wealth management infrastructure that combines human advice with technology-led scale.”

Expanding product offerings

The fresh capital will be used to deepen the company’s technology stack, expand product offerings beyond mutual funds to include health and term insurance, and strengthen initiatives focused on holistic wealth management.

Also Read: Why global capital has found its next great love affair in India’s banks

AssetPlus currently works with over 18,000 MFDs across India, managing more than Rs 7,250 crore in assets under management. The platform serves over 1.5 lakh investors and runs a monthly SIP book exceeding Rs 125 crore.