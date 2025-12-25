Amazon Pay rolls out biometric authentication for UPI transactions up to Rs 5,000

Amazon Pay has rolled out biometric authentication for Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions in India, enabling users to authorise payments using a fingerprint or facial scan, thereby removing the need to enter a PIN, according to a Business Standard report.

The biometric authentication feature applies to UPI transactions of up to Rs 5,000, eliminating PIN entry for such payments.

90 pc user adoption

Early adoption trends indicate strong customer acceptance, with more than 90 per cent of users opting for biometric authentication for eligible peer-to-peer UPI transactions, significantly improving transaction speed and security.

Amazon Pay said the innovation reduces friction by making payments faster, more intuitive and secure, as biometric authentication is tied to the user’s device and cannot be shared.

“Our goal has always been to make digital payments both convenient and secure,” said Girish Krishnan, Director of Payments at Amazon India.

“With UPI biometric authentication, we are removing another layer of friction from everyday payments and making them twice as fast,” he added.

Biometric authentication

Traditional UPI transactions have relied on PIN-based verification, which, while effective, can be cumbersome and vulnerable if PINs are forgotten or compromised.

Amazon Pay’s new feature addresses these challenges by leveraging the advanced biometric capabilities available on modern smartphones.

The functionality allows customers to authenticate UPI transactions of up to Rs 5,000 using their device’s built-in fingerprint sensor or facial recognition technology.

The feature is available across a range of Amazon Pay UPI services, including peer-to-peer transfers, merchant payments and balance enquiries.

Amazon Pay said biometric data remains securely stored on the user’s device, ensuring it cannot be shared and offering an enhanced level of security.