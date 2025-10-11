UPI biometric payments: India goes PIN-free with face or fingerprint scans

India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) is stepping into a new phase of digital evolution. From October 8, users can authorise transactions without entering a PIN - using just their face or fingerprint. The Aadhaar-based biometric authentication system, launched by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), promises faster and more secure digital payments.

How the system works

Under the new framework, UPI will use biometric data already linked to Aadhaar, including fingerprints, iris scans, and facial recognition. Users can now approve transactions by scanning their fingerprint or showing their face on supported devices, eliminating the need for numeric PINs.

This feature was introduced during the Global Fintech Festival in Mumbai, where NPCI showcased the innovation as part of India’s larger fintech roadmap. The move comes shortly after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) allowed alternative authentication methods beyond the traditional PIN system, giving banks and fintech platforms the flexibility to adopt biometric verification.

Benefits for users

Experts say this change could be transformative for millions, particularly senior citizens and rural users who often face challenges with passwords and PINs. With biometrics, payments become more seamless and accessible.

“Biometric authentication adds a layer of security that PINs can’t,” said an NPCI official at the festival. “Fingerprints and facial data are unique and cannot be easily duplicated.”

For many, this advancement will mean quicker payments and fewer technical barriers - especially in areas with lower digital literacy levels.

Security and privacy concerns

While convenience is the key selling point, privacy experts have flagged potential risks. Since the system relies on Aadhaar-linked biometric data, the safety of personal information becomes crucial.

Cybersecurity specialists have stressed the need for strong encryption, explicit user consent, and transparent data management to ensure that biometric details are not misused or accessed without permission.

“The success of biometric UPI depends entirely on how securely user data is stored and transmitted,” said one fintech analyst.

A new era for digital payments

With this launch, India’s digital payments ecosystem is moving from cashless transactions to identity-based payments. The new UPI authentication model marks a major milestone in the country’s fintech journey, but it also raises an important question - are users ready to trust their face as the new key to their wallet?

