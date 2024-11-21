Allegations against directors ‘baseless and denied’, says Adani Group

The Adani Group, in the eye of a fresh storm after US prosecutors charged group chief Gautam Adani and his associates for allegedly paying USD 250 million in bribes to Indian officials for securing state power contracts, has issued a statement denying the allegations as “baseless”.

“As stated by the US Department of Justice itself, ‘the charges in the indictment are allegations and the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proved guilty.’ All possible legal recourse will be sought,” the statement read.

Assurance to stakeholders

The group added in the statement that it has “always upheld and is steadfastly committed to maintaining the highest standards of governance, transparency and regulatory compliance”.

“We assure our stakeholders, partners and employees that we are a law-abiding organization, fully compliant with all laws,” the company said.

Already, three Adani Group stocks have registered a 20 per cent crash since Thursday morning, with the combined market capitalization of all 11 Adani stocks falling by around Rs 2.25 lakh crore to Rs 12 lakh crore, the Economic Times reported.