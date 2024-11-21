‘Modi govt protecting him’: Rahul seeks Adani’s arrest, probe against SEBI chief

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has demanded immediate arrest of industrialist Gautam Adani after the billionaire industrialist was charged in the US for alleged bribery and fraud.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi on Thursday (November 21) hours after US prosecutors charged Adani and associates for allegedly paying a USD 250 million in bribe to Indian officials, the Congress leader said it is now pretty clear and established in the US that the businessman has broken Indian as well as American laws.

The Adani Group has not yet reacted to the charges.

“Ek hain to safe hain” jibe

Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Ek hain to safe hain” (If we are together, we are safe) slogan, Rahul said that as long as the prime minister and Adani are together, they are safe in India. He pointed out that Adani, despite being involved in multiple controversies, was running scot-free as he was being protected by PM Modi.

He said Adani should be arrested immediately and interrogated, and his “protector” and SEBI chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch should be removed from her post and probed.

Rahul further said he will raise the issue during the Winter session of Parliament beginning Monday. He added that the Opposition’s demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe stands.

“Modi government protecting Adani”

“I can guarantee that Adani won’t be arrested or investigated in India because the Modi government is protecting him,” Rahul alleged.

He said investigations should cover all states, irrespective of which party was in power.

US prosecutors have indicted Adani, his nephew Sagar Adani, and six other executives for allegedly paying Rs 2,029 crore in bribes between 2020 and 2024 to Indian government officials for securing solar power contracts with state electricity distribution companies.

