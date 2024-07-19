Airline operations affected in India due to Microsoft outage

Airport and airline operations faced significant disruptions on Friday due to a Microsoft Windows outage, with airlines issuing advisories to passengers.

IndiGo, SpiceJet and Akasa saw disruptions in their online check-in and boarding processes across their networks, forcing them to switch to manual mode.

"Our systems are currently impacted by a Microsoft outage, which is also affecting other companies. During this time booking, check-in, access to your boarding pass, and some flights may be impacted," IndiGo said in an update on X.

"We are all hands-on decks and are working to restore stability and normalcy. Our digital team is also coordinating closely with Microsoft Azure to resolve these issues swiftly," it stated.

Manual check-in

Budget carrier Akasa said: "Due to infrastructure issues with our service provider, some of our online services, including booking, check-in and manage booking services will be temporarily unavailable. Currently we are following manual check-in and boarding processes at the airports,"

The airline requested its passengers with immediate travel plans to reach airport early to check in, as a precautionary measure.

SpiceJet also said it is currently experiencing technical challenges with its service provider, affecting online services including booking, check-in, and managing booking functionalities.

"As a result, we have activated manual check-in and boarding processes across airports," it stated.

IT Ministry move

Meanwhile, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the IT Ministry is in touch with Microsoft regarding global outage and that NIC network is not affected.

In a post on X, the IT minister said the reason for this outage has been identified and updates have been released to resolve the issue.

"MEITY is in touch with Microsoft and its associates regarding the global outage... NIC network is not affected," the minister said.

Meanwhile, CERT-In in an advisory said the Microsoft outage was caused by Crowdstrike update, and rated its severity as "critical".

The advisory comes amid a massive outage faced by Microsoft users globally, and widespread reports of disruptions in international airlines, banks and media outlets.

"It has been reported that Windows hosts related to Crowdstrike agent 'Falcon Sensor' are facing outages and getting crashed due to recent update received in the product. The concerned windows hosts are experiencing a 'Blue Screen of Death (BSOD)' related to Falcon Sensor," the CERT-In advisory said.

With agency inputs