LIVE | Microsoft on global outage: 'We anticipate a resolution is forthcoming'

Flights were cancelled in the US as Microsoft users globally, several in India, have reported massive outages in services, with outage tracking website Downdetector showing users flagging disruptions across various services.

Globally, the Microsoft cloud outage led to US airlines cancelling flights, but the tech giant later reportedly said its cloud services outage in the Central US region has been resolved.

A new Crowdstrike (cybersecurity software firm) update is being cited as the cause of the outage, which has impacted Windows-based desktop and laptops.

On outage tracking website Downdetector, users reported problems across Microsoft line-up including Azure, and Teams.

What Microsoft said

Microsoft said it is investigating the issue "impacting users ability to access various Microsoft 365 apps and services".

"Our services are still seeing continuous improvements while we continue to take mitigation actions," according to Microsoft 365 Status post on X.

Later, Microsoft said a resolution for Windows devices is “forthcoming” but a third party was at fault after it issued an update.

The company said in a statement, "We are aware of an issue affecting Windows devices due to an update from a third party software platform. We anticipate a resolution is forthcoming."

The glitch is causing users to see the Blue Screen of Death error messages, and there are widespread reports of disruptions in international airlines, banks and media outlets.

"Blue screen of death reported at multiple companies - Crowd Strike attack. Are you also facing ??," wrote a user on X.

Techincal issues with airlines in India

Flight operations were affected in India too as SpiceJet and Akasa Air said they are experiencing technical issues.

"We are currently experiencing technical challenges with our service provider, affecting online services including booking, check-in, and manage booking functionalities. As a result, we have activated manual check-in and boarding processes across airports. We kindly request passengers with upcoming travel plans to arrive at the airport earlier than usual to complete check-in at our counters. We sincerely regret for any inconvenience this may cause and assure you that our teams are diligently working with our service provider to resolve these issues promptly. Thank you for your patience and co-operation during this time," SpiceJet post on its X account.

Akasa Air wrote on X, "#TravelUpdate: Due to infrastructure issues with our service provider, some of our online services, including booking, check-in and manage booking services will be temporarily unavailable. Currently we are following manual check-in and boarding processes at the airports and hence request passengers with immediate travel plans to reach the airport early to check-in at our counters. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused and want to assure you that our teams are working with our service provider to resolve the same at the earliest."

Disruption of routine work at Chennai airport

Regular passenger-centric activities at the Chennai airport were affected on Friday, official sources said, according to a PTI report.

'Server outage' was the reason for the disruption in routine activities, they said.

What IT minister Vaishnaw said

Union Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the ministry is in touch with Microsoft regarding the global outage.

"MEITY is in touch with Microsoft and its associates regarding the global outage. The reason for this outage has been identified and updates have been released to resolve the issue.

"CERT is issuing a technical advisory. NIC network is not affected," Vaishnaw posted on his X handle.

