LIVE | Microsoft on global outage: 'We anticipate a resolution is forthcoming'
"MEITY is in touch with Microsoft and its associates regarding the global outage," Union Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said
Flights were cancelled in the US as Microsoft users globally, several in India, have reported massive outages in services, with outage tracking website Downdetector showing users flagging disruptions across various services.
Globally, the Microsoft cloud outage led to US airlines cancelling flights, but the tech giant later reportedly said its cloud services outage in the Central US region has been resolved.
A new Crowdstrike (cybersecurity software firm) update is being cited as the cause of the outage, which has impacted Windows-based desktop and laptops.
Microsoft, crowdstrike and Windows are trending on X (formerly Twitter).
On outage tracking website Downdetector, users reported problems across Microsoft line-up including Azure, and Teams.
What Microsoft said
Microsoft said it is investigating the issue "impacting users ability to access various Microsoft 365 apps and services".
"Our services are still seeing continuous improvements while we continue to take mitigation actions," according to Microsoft 365 Status post on X.
Later, Microsoft said a resolution for Windows devices is “forthcoming” but a third party was at fault after it issued an update.
The company said in a statement, "We are aware of an issue affecting Windows devices due to an update from a third party software platform. We anticipate a resolution is forthcoming."
The glitch is causing users to see the Blue Screen of Death error messages, and there are widespread reports of disruptions in international airlines, banks and media outlets.
"Blue screen of death reported at multiple companies - Crowd Strike attack. Are you also facing ??," wrote a user on X.
Techincal issues with airlines in India
Flight operations were affected in India too as SpiceJet and Akasa Air said they are experiencing technical issues.
"We are currently experiencing technical challenges with our service provider, affecting online services including booking, check-in, and manage booking functionalities. As a result, we have activated manual check-in and boarding processes across airports. We kindly request passengers with upcoming travel plans to arrive at the airport earlier than usual to complete check-in at our counters. We sincerely regret for any inconvenience this may cause and assure you that our teams are diligently working with our service provider to resolve these issues promptly. Thank you for your patience and co-operation during this time," SpiceJet post on its X account.
Akasa Air wrote on X, "#TravelUpdate: Due to infrastructure issues with our service provider, some of our online services, including booking, check-in and manage booking services will be temporarily unavailable. Currently we are following manual check-in and boarding processes at the airports and hence request passengers with immediate travel plans to reach the airport early to check-in at our counters. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused and want to assure you that our teams are working with our service provider to resolve the same at the earliest."
Disruption of routine work at Chennai airport
Regular passenger-centric activities at the Chennai airport were affected on Friday, official sources said, according to a PTI report.
'Server outage' was the reason for the disruption in routine activities, they said.
What IT minister Vaishnaw said
Union Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the ministry is in touch with Microsoft regarding the global outage.
"MEITY is in touch with Microsoft and its associates regarding the global outage. The reason for this outage has been identified and updates have been released to resolve the issue.
"CERT is issuing a technical advisory. NIC network is not affected," Vaishnaw posted on his X handle.
(With agency inputs)
Live Updates
- 19 July 2024 10:25 AM GMT
Banks, payments systems unaffected by Microsoft outage
Indian banks and payments systems were unaffected by the Microsoft outage, which has impacted financial services players worldwide.
"We are all fine," SBI Chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara told PTI when asked about the impact of the outage on the operations at the country's largest lender which commands nearly 25 per cent market share.
National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) chief executive Dilip Asbe said the country's payments architecture, including the widely popular Unified Payments Interface, has been unaffected.
HDFC Bank, the biggest among the private sector lenders, also said that it has not faced any impact of the outage.
"Our systems are unaffected by the global outage. There is no impact on banking operations," said Ramesh Lakshminarayanan, the group head for information technology at HDFC Bank.
Officials at ICICI Bank and Axis Bank also said that their systems were working fine and showing no impact of the outage.
- 19 July 2024 10:06 AM GMT
'Not a cyberattack or security incident'
Cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike's CEO George Kurtz's message
- 19 July 2024 9:51 AM GMT
Microsoft's reaction: "We anticipate a resolution is forthcoming"
Microsoft on Friday said that it is aware of the issue affecting Windows devices due to an update from a third-party software platform.
A Microsoft spokesperson said: "We're aware of an issue affecting Windows devices due to an update from a third-party software platform. We anticipate a resolution is forthcoming."
- 19 July 2024 9:30 AM GMT
Manual check-in initiated at Bengaluru airport
Indigo, Air India Express, SpiceJet and Akasa at Bengaluru airport began checking in passengers manually on Friday, issuing handwritten boarding passes, after a global Microsoft outage led to the Navitaire Departure Control System stalling.
Passengers at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru had a harrowing time following the disruption in flight services and were seen anxiously waiting for their delayed flights. The lounge of the KIA was overcrowded due to the disruption in flight services.
“A global outage with the Navitaire Departure Control System (NDCS) has been affecting operations of some airlines across their network, including BLR Airport since 10.40 IST on July 19, 2024,” a Bangalore International Airport Limited spokesperson said in a statement.
Indigo, Akasa, and SpiceJet in Terminal-1 and Air India Express in Terminal-2 are among the affected airlines, BIAL said, adding that the Common Use Terminal Equipment (CUTE) and Common Use Self Service (CUSS) systems are also experiencing disruptions.
“In response to this situation, Indigo, Air India Express, SpiceJet and Akasa have taken proactive measures by initiating manual check-ins to ensure minimal disruption to passengers and flight schedules,” the spokesperson said.