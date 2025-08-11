Air India suspends Delhi-Washington flights from September 1

Air India on Monday (August 11) announced the suspension of its Delhi-Washington, DC flights from September 1 due to the shortfall of aircraft as 26 of its Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft have been undergoing refit since last month.

The airline in a statement said that the decision has been taken due to A “combination of operational factors” to ensure the reliability and integrity of Air India’s overall route network.

'Unavailability of multiple aircraft'

It further stated that the retrofitting of the Dreamliner aircraft was aimed at significantly enhancing customer experience and has resulted in a prolonged unavailability of multiple aircraft at any given time until at least the end of 2026.

“The suspension is primarily driven by the planned shortfall in Air India’s fleet, as the airline commenced retrofitting 26 of its Boeing 787-8 aircraft last month. This extensive retrofit programme, aimed at significantly enhancing customer experience, necessitates a prolonged unavailability of multiple aircraft at any given time until at least end of 2026,” the Tata Group-owned airliner stated.

Currently, Air India has a fleet of around 190 narrow-body and wide-body aircraft. The retrofit of the legacy 26 Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner planes is expected to be completed by July 2027.

'Continued closure of Pakistani airspace'

It further stated that the continued closure of Pakistani airspace for Indian aircraft has impacted its long-haul operations, leading to longer flight routings and increased operational complexity.

Following the closure of the Pakistan airspace, Air India's Delhi-Washington flights have a stopover at Vienna, and the total flight duration, including the stopover time, is around 19 hours. On the return leg, there is no stop en route and the flight duration is about 15 hours.

In the wake of the fatal crash of Air India's Boeing 787-8 plane en route to London Gatwick from Ahmedabad on June 12, the airline, which has embarked on an ambitious five-year transformation plan, has made changes to its network, including the withdrawal of flights on five overseas routes.

Offers full refund

“ Customers with Air India bookings to or from Washington, D.C. beyond September 1, 2025 will be contacted and offered alternative travel arrangements, including rebooking on other flights or full refunds, as per their individual preferences,” stated the release.

“Air India customers will continue to have the options of one-stop flights to Washington, D.C. via four U.S. gateways – New York (JFK), Newark (EWR), Chicago, and San Francisco – with the airline’s interline partners, Alaska Airlines, United Airlines, and Delta Air Lines, allowing customers to travel on a single itinerary with their baggage checked through to the final destination,” it added.

Air India further stated that it would continue to operate non-stop flights between India and six destinations in North America, including Toronto and Vancouver in Canada.

The airline, on Sunday, said that starting in early 2027, it will additionally retrofit 13 of its legacy Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, aiming for completion by October 2028, with the timeline having shifted due to supply chain delays.

