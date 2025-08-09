Air India warns of delays at Mumbai airport after network outage

Air India on Saturday (August 9) issued a travel advisory warning passengers of possible delays at Mumbai Airport after a third-party data network outage disrupted check-in systems. The glitch affected flight departures for several airlines, including Air India.

The airline said the systems have now been restored, but some flights may still face delays as operations gradually return to normal. Passengers have been advised to check their flight status before leaving for the airport.



“A third-party data network outage had impacted check-in systems at Mumbai airport, thereby delaying flight departures of airlines, including Air India. The systems have since been restored, however, some of our flights may continue to be affected for some time as the situation normalises progressively,” Air India said in a post on X.

Contingency measures

While responding to a passenger query on the delays, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) said that contingency measures had been activated to manage the situation.

The disruption came amid a festive travel rush for Raksha Bandhan, which falls on a weekend this year, driving up passenger traffic nationwide.

Meanwhile, more than 300 flights were delayed at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in Delhi on Saturday due to heavy rainfall, officials said. While no diversions were reported, some cancellations occurred. IGIA, which handles about 1,300 flight movements daily, recorded an average departure delay of around 17 minutes, according to Flightradar24 data.