Air India check-in system restored after third-party failure

After a technical glitch interrupted check-in systems and delayed flight services on Tuesday evening (December 2), Air India took to social media platforms to inform passengers that the issue had been completely resolved and operations had resumed as usual.

The glitch, caused by a third-party system, resulted in check-in issues and delayed flight services across multiple airports in India.

In a post on X, Air India said that the third-party system had been fully restored, and check-in at all airports was functioning normally. "All our flights are operating as per schedule," Air India noted.