Air India check-in system restored after third-party failure

After a technical glitch interrupted check-in systems and delayed flight services on Tuesday evening (December 2), Air India took to social media platforms to inform passengers that the issue had been completely resolved and operations had resumed as usual.
The glitch, caused by a third-party system, resulted in check-in issues and delayed flight services across multiple airports in India.
Also Read: IndiGo, Air India face major disruptions as Airbus flags A320 software upgrade
In a post on X, Air India said that the third-party system had been fully restored, and check-in at all airports was functioning normally. "All our flights are operating as per schedule," Air India noted.
Passengers' plight
Earlier on Tuesday, the PTI news agency said the problem persisted for at least 45 minutes before getting addressed. Following the disruptions experienced by passengers, Air India said that its airport teams were “working diligently to ensure a smooth check-in experience for all passengers.”
Also Read: DGCA to probe IndiGo aircraft tail strike at Mumbai airport
In the post, the carrier further mentioned that "the system is progressively getting restored, some of our flights may continue to experience delays until the situation fully normalises."
Recurring technical glitch
It is not the first time passenger flights have been delayed due to a technical glitch. Last month, airlines at Delhi airport experienced a technical glitch that caused delays of more than 400 domestic and international flights. The Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS) caused a massive disruption at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.
Also Read: Exclusive: AAIB silent on stabilizer motor failure on flight hours before Air India 171 crash
As per reports, the services of many airlines, including Air India, Indigo, and SpiceJet, were disrupted. The disruption resulted in long queues at the airport. It was said that due to a technical issue in the IP-based AMSS disruption occurred.
Later, the Ministry of Civil Aviation conducted a review meeting, chaired by its secretary, with the Chairman of the Airports Authority of India (AAI), Member ANS, and other officials. Following the review meeting, necessary directions were given to address such recurring issues.
(With agency inputs)