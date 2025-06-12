Know about Adani-owned Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, site of Ahmedabad air crash

Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPIA), one of western India’s busiest air travel hubs, is now at the center of global attention after the tragic crash of Air India Flight AI171.

As investigators probe the causes behind this devastating incident, the spotlight has turned to the airport’s infrastructure, management, and operational legacy.

A strategic air hub

Named after India’s first deputy Prime Minister, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the airport has been serving Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar since 1937.

Initially developed during the British era for military operations, SVPIA was opened to international traffic in the 1990s and has since grown into a critical node connecting Gujarat with major domestic and international destinations, including Dubai, Singapore, and London.

Spread over 580 acres, SVPIA has four terminals—two for domestic flights, one international, and one dedicated to cargo. It handled over 11 million passengers in 2023-24, making it among the top ten busiest airports in India.

The Adani Group takeover

In 2020, the Adani Group took over the management of SVPIA from the Airports Authority of India (AAI) under a public-private partnership model. The 50-year lease was part of a broader privatization push by the government to modernize key airports. Since then, the Adani Group has invested in upgrading passenger facilities, introducing automated services, and increasing retail offerings.

However, the transition hasn’t been without its share of criticism. Unions and civil society groups raised concerns over privatization, citing transparency and monopolistic control. Nonetheless, the airport continued its expansion, eyeing a new terminal and improved cargo infrastructure.

Past controversies

SVPIA has faced several operational and regulatory challenges over the years. Notably:

Safety and air traffic congestion: The airport has limited runway capacity and has frequently come under scrutiny for delays and technical snags.

Land acquisition issues: Expansion projects have seen delays due to disputes with local landowners.

Environmental concerns: Activists have flagged the airport’s ecological footprint, especially noise pollution affecting nearby residential areas.

A moment of reckoning

The June 12, 2025 crash of Air India’s Dreamliner has now cast a long shadow over SVPIA. While the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) investigates the causes, questions are being raised about emergency preparedness, air traffic control protocols, and maintenance standards.

As India mourns, this tragedy could mark a turning point in how airport operations and safety are managed—not just in Ahmedabad, but across the country.