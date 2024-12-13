400 IndiGo passengers stranded at Turkey airport for 24 hrs

Frustrated IndiGo passengers on a flight travelling between New Delhi and Mumbai, and Turkey, took to social media to highlight their plight as they have allegedly been stranded at Istanbul airport for the past 24 hours.

Further, the passengers complained that the fliers were not given any accommodation, meal vouchers or even approached by an IndiGo representative at the airport. However, one passenger complained that they were not given transport to the accommodations they were provided.

The situation became chaotic as the passengers claimed that IndiGo did not make any announcement and the information was received from Turkish Airlines crew.

One of the passengers slammed the airline's "blatant failure of basic customer service", and said the airline needed to apologise to each passernger and give them a fair compensation.

Also read: IndiGo says it has consistently scored high on punctuality; refutes survey findings

Passengers stranded

According to the passengers, who took to social media platform X and LinkedIn, to draw attention to their situation claimed that the flight was first delayed and then cancelled without notice. Nearly 400 passengers have been stranded.

A passenger, Anushri Bhansali, said the flight was delayed twice by an hour, then cancelled and finally rescheduled 12 hours later. She complained of exhaustion and a fever.

Another passenger Rohan Raja said that after the 6.40 am flight from Delhi was cancelled, people had to battle the chilly weather to reach the accommodations they were allegedly provided since the airline had failed to provide the transport.

Watch | Govt can't control airfare hikes: Aviation Minister

Lounge access

Mumbai-bound passenger Parshwa Mehta, wrote in his post that the 8.15 pm flight was delayed to 11 pm and then pushed to 10 am the next day.

Mehta said in his post on X that they were told lounge access was being provided to them at Istanbul airport as compensation.

However, the lounge was far too small to accommodate the huge number of stranded passengers, he poitned out.

“Many of us were left standing for hours without proper facilities. No alternative flights were offered, no proper communication was made, and to top it all off-no plans for reparations were shared," he wrote in a post on X.

This comes even as last month the AirHelp Score report 2024 ranked IndiGo 103rd out of 109 world's worst airlines. The report also ranked Air India at 61st and AirAsia at 94th.