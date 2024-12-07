The Federal
x

Watch | Govt can't control airfare hikes: Aviation Minister

7 Dec 2024 8:00 AM IST  ( Updated:2024-12-07 02:31:00  )The Federal

Indigo, Air India, Akasa Air, and SpiceJet have hiked fares by up to 1258%. Check out this video to get more details.


Similar Posts

X
sidekick