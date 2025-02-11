Churn in Punjab politics after AAP's Delhi defeat?

In a special episode of Capital Beat, senior journalists and political commentators analysed the unfolding crisis in Punjab’s AAP government. Hosted by The Federal, the discussion featured Jagdeep Singh Sandhu, Raju William, and Abhishek Rawat, who shared insights on the implications of Arvind Kejriwal’s latest political maneuvers.

Punjab MLAs propose Kejriwal for CM

A major takeaway from the Punjab MLAs’ meeting at Kapurthala House in Delhi was the surprising proposal of Arvind Kejriwal’s name for the post of Punjab chief minister by three AAP MLAs. While Bhagwant Mann assured the media that governance in Punjab remains intact, insiders suggest Kejriwal’s growing influence over Punjab’s administration is fueling speculation of a leadership change.

Jagdeep Singh Sandhu emphasised that the meeting, expected to last hours, wrapped up within 15-20 minutes. He suggested that it was a one-way communication where Kejriwal aimed to boost confidence among Punjab’s MLAs and counter rumours about leadership change. “They are trying to pacify the political dust stirred by AAP’s defeat in Delhi,” he remarked.

AAP’s Delhi loss fuels Punjab concerns

Following AAP’s electoral setback in Delhi, Punjab Congress leader Pratap Singh Bajwa claimed that around 30-40 AAP MLAs were in touch with Congress, hinting at possible defections. BJP’s Manjinder Singh Sirsa added fuel to the fire, alleging that Kejriwal is keen on taking over Punjab’s chief minister post.

Abhishek Rawat highlighted that Kejriwal’s push to assert control in Punjab has raised concerns among both AAP loyalists and opposition leaders.

“Kejriwal is known for his authoritative leadership style. His intervention in Punjab’s governance, coupled with reports of MLAs defecting, signals instability,” he noted.

Will Bhagwant Mann resist Kejriwal’s influence?

While Bhagwant Mann has remained a close ally of Kejriwal, his rapport with BJP’s Home Minister Amit Shah adds another layer to Punjab’s political landscape. Abhishek Rawat pointed out that Mann’s visible frustration at the press briefing suggests internal tensions within AAP.

Rawat further hinted at a potential parallel with Maharashtra’s political realignment, where Eknath Shinde’s defection altered state politics. “Mann’s dissatisfaction with Kejriwal’s interference could lead to an unexpected shift in Punjab’s leadership,” he speculated.

BJP, Congress eye Punjab’s political vacuum

With AAP’s governance model under scrutiny, Punjab’s financial burden remains a pressing concern. Political commentator Raju William noted that Punjab’s debt is expected to rise to Rs 3.53 lakh crore by March. “Economic failures and unfulfilled promises, including the Rs 1,000 monthly payout for women, will haunt AAP in 2027,” he explained.

Given the fragile state of Punjab’s administration, both BJP and Congress see an opportunity to destabilise AAP’s government. William argued that AAP’s model, originally designed for Delhi, cannot be replicated in a full-fledged state like Punjab. “Kejriwal’s influence is being perceived as external control by Delhi. Punjabis have historically rejected remote governance,” he said.

What lies ahead for Punjab’s political future?

Jagdeep Singh Sandhu warned that defections within AAP cannot be ruled out, given individual MLAs’ political ambitions. “AAP leaders may switch allegiances if they find a more secure political future elsewhere,” he added.

Meanwhile, speculation is rife that Kejriwal might make a move through Rajya Sabha to secure a foothold in national politics. However, his alleged interest in becoming the Punjab chief minister raises the stakes further.

The next two years will be critical for AAP as it navigates internal divisions and external pressures from BJP and Congress. Kejriwal’s next move remains uncertain, but one thing is clear—Punjab’s political landscape is set for turbulence.

