Punjab CM Mann rejects dissent, leadership change claims, says AAP united

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday (February 11) dismissed speculations about dissent in the party’s Punjab unit following the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s poor performance in the Delhi Assembly polls.

Addressing media after a meeting of AAP’s Punjab legislators with party chief Arvind Kejriwal at Kapurthala House in Delhi, Mann said, “Switching sides is Congress' culture; they talk about others but do not worry about themselves. I will ask Pratap Singh Bajwa how many MLAs they have in Delhi. Bajwa has made such claims for years, let him say it.”

The meeting followed AAP’s defeat in the Delhi Assembly elections, sparking speculation about instability in its Punjab unit.



Dismisses Bajwa’s claims

Mann's remarks came after Punjab Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa claimed that over 30 AAP MLAs were in touch with his party. He reiterated the unity within AAP, saying, “He (Bajwa) has been making claims earlier also that 20 MLAs or 40 MLAs are in touch with him. Let them say it. We have formed this party with our sweat and blood, going among people in the villages and towns in the state.”

When asked about claims being made by the Opposition parties in Punjab that Kejriwal was planning to replace him, Mann laughed it off, saying, “Let them say.”





‘Will make Punjab a model state’

Mann said the meeting focused on Punjab’s development. He said that Kejriwal thanked Punjab’s AAP workers for their efforts in the Delhi elections. While acknowledging the loss, he said politics has ups and downs. “We accept the people’s mandate in Delhi. Now, we will make Punjab a model state,” he asserted.

Punjab Minister Harpal Singh Cheema also denied leadership change rumours. “The party is united. This is just opposition propaganda,” he said.

AAP MP Malvinder Kang added that party meetings were routine. “Kejriwal always guides the party. AAP will continue working under Mann’s leadership in Punjab,” he said.

BJP steps up attack on AAP

Meanwhile, the BJP has also intensified its attack on the AAP. Saffron party's leader and newly elected MLA from West Delhi's Rajouri Garden, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, took a dig at Kejriwal for holding a meeting with Punjab MLAs despite AAP's defeat in Delhi.

"He is dreaming of becoming Punjab Chief Minister. Just like a fish out of water, Kejriwal cannot live without power," Sirsa said.

"The people of Punjab are self-respecting and have mellowed the arrogance of many, so, Kejriwal should stop dreaming about becoming Punab’s CM."



No bigger role for Kejriwal

Following AAP’s loss in the Delhi Assembly elections, Punjab remains its only state government. Amid speculation that Kejriwal may play a bigger role in Punjab politics or contest for the vacant Ludhiana Assembly seat, AAP leaders have dismissed such reports.

In the 2022 Assembly elections in Punjab, the AAP wrested power from the Congress by winning 92 of the 117 seats. The Congress won 18 seats, while the Shiromani Akali Dal has three MLAs.