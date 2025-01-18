Editor's Take | Trump is taking over: What are India's challenges?

Donald Trump’s presidency brings a unique blend of unpredictability and boldness to global diplomacy. Known for his unabashed speeches and unconventional approaches, Trump has reshaped international relations in ways that often defy traditional norms.

As S Srinivasan, Editor-in-Chief of The Federal, notes in this episode of Talking Sense with Srini, “One cannot guess the way he is going to conduct his diplomacy,” highlighting Trump’s inclination for bilateral over multilateral engagements.

India’s position in Trump’s strategic calculus is worth examining. Despite Trump’s warm personal rapport with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his administration’s trade policies and immigration reforms could pose challenges. As Srinivasan observes, “Though he has a good relationship with Modi, whether that continues is another question.”

Also Watch: Watch | Showdown over Constitution: More Mudslinging, Less Substance |

India’s economic dependence on the US

India’s trade with the US, particularly in the IT sector, is substantial, with 54 per cent of software exports directed to America. However, Trump’s potential tightening of H1B visa regulations is a looming concern. Elon Musk’s reported influence on visa policies could bring relief, but the "Make America Great Again" (MAGA) agenda’s hardliners may resist.

Furthermore, Trump’s tariff policies create global economic uncertainty. His declared tariffs on China and potential trade barriers with other nations could disrupt supply chains. India’s diplomats face the challenge of maintaining favorable trade terms in this volatile environment.

India's balancing act

The Quad is another area of interest. Formed to enhance Indo-Pacific security, its relevance under Trump’s presidency remains scrutinized. While Quad members, including India, have strengthened ties with China for economic reasons, Srinivasan emphasises that “strategic sharing of information and security concerns” are likely to persist.

Also Watch: Decoding BJP's obsession over 'One Nation, One Election' | Ep 7 | Talking Sense

India’s careful balancing act in global diplomacy is crucial. Strengthening ties with the US while fostering better relations with China requires nuanced strategies.

Impact of Trump's immigration policies

Trump’s immigration policies, particularly concerning H1B visas and student visas, impact many Indian professionals and students. With around 3 lakh Indian students in the US and significant NRI contributions to India’s economy, any restrictive measures could have ripple effects. The fate of undocumented Indian immigrants also remains a sensitive issue.

Srinivasan highlights the broader implications: “If America becomes very insular, it will face challenges as it depends on imports and global interdependence.”

Also Watch: Why US election matters to you and me | Talking Sense With Srini

India's strategic importance

Despite Trump’s polarising rhetoric and policies, India has opportunities to leverage its strategic importance. Maintaining robust diplomacy, navigating visa and trade challenges, and strengthening economic ties are essential for India’s growth.

The Federal’s Editor-in-Chief concludes optimistically, "If Indian diplomats manage to walk their way through and keep the administration on their side, they can sort out many issues.”

(The content above has been generated using a fine-tuned AI model. To ensure accuracy, quality, and editorial integrity, we employ a Human-In-The-Loop (HITL) process. While AI assists in creating the initial draft, our experienced editorial team carefully reviews, edits, and refines the content before publication. At The Federal, we combine the efficiency of AI with the expertise of human editors to deliver reliable and insightful journalism.)