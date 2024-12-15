The Federal
Decoding BJP's obsession over 'One Nation, One Election' | Ep 7 | Talking Sense With Srini

15 Dec 2024 11:32 AM IST  ( Updated:2024-12-15 06:07:40  )Vijay Srinivas

In this episode of Talking Sense with Srini, S. Srinivasan, Editor-in-Chief of The Federal, delves into why the concept of 'One Nation, One Election' challenges the core principles of federalism.


