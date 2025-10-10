Israel and antisemitism: The politics behind silencing critics

The United States has been the loudest political defender of Israel’s two-year-long assault on Gaza. But beyond military and diplomatic backing, there’s another, less visible form of defence — language.

The term antisemitism is now frequently used to label anyone who opposes Israel’s actions in Gaza. What may seem like a semantic issue has turned into a powerful global narrative shaping how the world perceives the Israel–Palestine conflict.

Origins of a charged term

Antisemitism, a term coined by German journalist Friedrich Wilhelm Marr in the 19th century, originally described hostility toward Jews. Across Europe and the US, sporadic attacks on synagogues and individuals have long been traced to far-right Christian conservatives.

But over time, this term — deeply rooted in the horrors of history — has evolved into a political instrument. The Holocaust, which saw six million Jews murdered by Nazi Germany, turned antisemitism into a taboo word — one that instantly provokes outrage and fear.

Linking Gaza criticism to antisemitism

Critics have accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government of trying to drive Palestinians out of Gaza, where more than 66,000 people have been killed since October 2023. Israel’s counterclaim: that criticism of its military actions amounts to antisemitism.

This framing finds immediate sympathy in Europe and the US, where governments such as Germany, France, and the UK swiftly condemn any perceived antisemitic rhetoric. In Germany, even symbolic acts interpreted as antisemitic can lead to prison sentences, reflecting the nation’s effort to atone for its past.

History and occupation

The irony, as observers note, is that antisemitism has become a shield protecting Israel itself — a nation born from the ashes of persecution but one whose founding displaced over 750,000 Palestinians during the 1948 Nakba, or “catastrophe.”

Israel’s occupation of Gaza, the West Bank, and Jerusalem after the 1967 Six-Day War further entrenched tensions. Despite decades of diplomatic effort, the two-state solution remains elusive, with Israel exerting control over all the land once known as Palestine.

Criticism and criminalisation

Those who chant “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” — a slogan referencing the United Nations' two-state vision — are now accused of antisemitism, especially in US universities and protests. Israel views the phrase as a threat to its existence as a Jewish state, while supporters insist it’s a call for justice and sovereignty.

Through this framing, Israel has effectively achieved two objectives: to justify its occupation and to silence global opposition. The merging of religion, history, and politics has made it nearly impossible to criticise Israel without being labelled antisemitic.

A question that lingers

As the world continues to debate Israel’s actions, one question remains: Can the global community ever separate legitimate criticism of a government from prejudice against a people?

Until that line is redrawn, antisemitism will remain one of the most powerful — and controversial — shields in modern geopolitics.

