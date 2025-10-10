PM Modi congratulates Trump on peace plan; Netanyahu halts key meeting to talk to Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (October 9) congratulated US President Donald Trump on the "success" of the first phase of a US-brokered Gaza peace plan, praising the American leader’s efforts to end hostilities in the region.

Modi also spoke with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu, commending him on the progress achieved under the peace initiative.

'Reviewed good progress in trade talks'

During his phone conversation with US President Trump, Modi also noted the "good progress" achieved in ongoing trade negotiations, even as tensions persist between New Delhi and Washington following the imposition of steep US tariffs, up to 50 per cent on Indian goods, including 25 per cent levies for India's purchase of Russian crude oil.

"Spoke to my friend, President Trump, and congratulated him on the success of the historic Gaza peace plan. Also reviewed the good progress achieved in trade negotiations. Agreed to stay in close touch over the coming weeks," Modi wrote on X.

This was the second conversation between the two leaders in just over three weeks; Trump had previously called Modi on September 16 to extend greetings ahead of his 75th birthday.

Modi congratulates Netanyahu

In a separate post, Modi said he had called Netanyahu "to congratulate him on the progress made under Trump’s Gaza peace plan," adding, "We welcome the agreement on the release of hostages and enhanced humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza. Reaffirmed that terrorism in any form or manifestation is unacceptable anywhere in the world."

According to The Times of Israel, Netanyahu paused his security cabinet meeting, discussing a ceasefire and hostage-release deal under Trump’s 20-point Gaza Peace Plan, to take Modi’s call.

"Prime Minister Modi congratulated Prime Minister Netanyahu on the agreement reached for the release of all the hostages," Netanyahu’s office said in a statement.

Modi hails Gaza peace plan

Earlier, Modi had lauded both Trump and Netanyahu for their leadership in ending hostilities in Gaza, saying, "We welcome the agreement on the first phase of President Trump’s peace plan. This is also a reflection of the strong leadership of Prime Minister Netanyahu. We hope the release of hostages and enhanced humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza will bring respite and pave the way for lasting peace."

The United States announced that Israel and Hamas had agreed on the first phase of the Gaza peace plan, which includes a ceasefire, the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners, and the eventual demilitarisation of the Gaza Strip.

The Gaza situation also featured in Modi’s discussions with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Mumbai on Thursday. "On the issues of the Ukraine conflict and Gaza, India supports all efforts to restore peace through dialogue and diplomacy," Modi said in his media statement.

Under Trump’s plan, Gaza is envisioned as a "deradicalised, terror-free zone" that poses no threat to its neighbours and is redeveloped for the benefit of its people.

Starmer said the forward movement on the peace plan would bring "profound relief," particularly to the families of hostages and the civilians of Gaza.

