Veteran industrialist Rahul Bajaj dies aged 83

A statement from the Bajaj Group said the industrialist died in the 'presence of his closest family members'. He will be cremated in Pune on Sunday

Veteran industrialist Rahul Bajaj died in Pune on S. The former chairman of Bajaj Auto was 83.

A statement from the Bajaj Group said the industrialist died in the “presence of his closest family members”.

He will be cremated in Pune on Sunday, it said.

Bajaj is survived by two sons, Rajiv Bajaj and Sanjiv Bajaj, and a daughter Sunaina Kejriwal.

Advertisement

Tributes poured in for Bajaj, who stepped down as the chairman and full-time director of Bajaj Auto in April 2021 after a stint of more than 50 years at India’s second-largest motorcycle producer.

The Padma Bhushan awardee was appointed as chairman emeritus of the company for a five-year term on May 1, 2021.

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari called Bajaj “instrumental” in Indian industry.

यशस्वी उद्योजक, समाजसेवी और बजाज के पूर्व चेयरमैन राहुल बजाज जी को मेरी भावभीनी श्रद्धांजलि। पद्म भूषण से सम्मानित राहुल जी से मेरे अनेक वर्षों से व्यक्तिगत संबंध रहे हैं। — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) February 12, 2022

Congress leader Milind Deora also condoled the industrialist’s death.

Hard to come to grips with the news that India’s most outspoken industrialist, Rahul Bajaj is no more. Many of us knew of Rahul uncle’s health was deteriorating but the news of his passing comes as a shock. Deepest condolences to Sunaina & Manish Kejriwal, Rajiv & Sanjiv Bajaj pic.twitter.com/2J5PTGaZOX — Milind Deora | मिलिंद देवरा ☮️ (@milinddeora) February 12, 2022

Biocon chairperson Kiran Mazumdar Shaw said India had lost nation builder.

Industrialist Rahul Bajaj, Former Chairman Of Bajaj Group, Dies At 83 – I am devastated – he was a dear dear friend and will miss him dearly. The country has lost a great son & nation builder. Om Shanthi 🙏 https://t.co/s8kpQ3dUia — Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (@kiranshaw) February 12, 2022

Bajaj, born on June 1, 1938, held a degree in economics from the University of Delhi, a degree in law from Bombay University and did his MBA from Harvard Business School.