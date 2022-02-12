Veteran industrialist Rahul Bajaj dies aged 83

A statement from the Bajaj Group said the industrialist died in the 'presence of his closest family members'. He will be cremated in Pune on Sunday

Rahul Bajaj stepped down as the chairman and full-time director of Bajaj Auto in April 2021 after a stint of more than 50 years at India’s second-largest motorcycle producer | Photo: PTI

Veteran industrialist Rahul Bajaj died in Pune on S. The former chairman of Bajaj Auto was 83.

A statement from the Bajaj Group said the industrialist died in the “presence of his closest family members”.

He will be cremated in Pune on Sunday, it said. 

Bajaj is survived by two sons, Rajiv Bajaj and Sanjiv Bajaj, and a daughter Sunaina Kejriwal.

Tributes poured in for Bajaj, who stepped down as the chairman and full-time director of Bajaj Auto in April 2021 after a stint of more than 50 years at India’s second-largest motorcycle producer.

The Padma Bhushan awardee was appointed as chairman emeritus of the company for a five-year term on May 1, 2021.

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari called Bajaj “instrumental” in Indian industry.

Congress leader Milind Deora also condoled the industrialist’s death.

Biocon chairperson Kiran Mazumdar Shaw said India had lost nation builder.

Bajaj, born on June 1, 1938, held a degree in economics from the University of Delhi, a degree in law from Bombay University and did his MBA from Harvard Business School.

