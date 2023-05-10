Cisco to open manufacturing plants in Tamil Nadu, bullish about India

Chuck Robbins said Cisco will have the first products rolling in 12 months and will expand to a wider array of Made-in-India products over time

US network gear maker Cisco on Wednesday (May 10) said it will open manufacturing plants in Tamil Nadu, with its chairman and CEO Chuck Robbins asserting that the company is bullish about the Indian market and its prospects.

The company said it was targeting over $1 billion in combined exports and domestic production.

Robbins, currently on the Delhi leg of a multi-city visit, said the energy in India was “incredible”.

“India has made tons of progress on digitisation. Its ambition is very clear and the momentum I felt here is incredible,” Robbins told PTI.

He said Cisco will have the first products rolling in 12 months and will expand to a wider array of Made-in-India products over time.

Cisco’s manufacturing in India will be through its contract manufacturers and partners. The company did not comment on the quantum of investments it will bring in.

“We are starting with two of our highest volume products, one of our switches and one of our routers that are widely used in India,” he said.

Meeting Modi

Robbins met Prime Minister Narendra Modi among others.

“I met the PM and several ministers and talked about many topics, among them about our commitment to manufacturing here in India, which we are announcing.”

The company will also use India to export its products.

“We are viewing this as a global export hub as well. So, we are building a full manufacturing node just as we have it in other places,” the CEO said.

Tami Nadu Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu thanked Cisco’s CEO Robbins and his team for their “trust” in the state.

“I would like to share that Cisco has announced that they will be manufacturing their products in Tamil Nadu. I would like to thank the CEO of Cisco, Mr. @ChuckRobbins and his team for their trust in Tamil Nadu to deliver on their plans. During my official visits to Davos for the World Economic Forum and the United States, we have had multiple engagements with Cisco regarding their investment plans and offered them all the support. We wholeheartedly welcome them to Tamil Nadu!” he tweeted.

(With agency inputs)