United Breweries MD & CEO Rishi Pardal steps down

United Breweries Managing Director (MD) and CEO Rishi Pardal resigned on Friday (February 17), according to a company notification in the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Pardal was appointed in August 2020 and succeeded the long-serving Shekhar Ramamurthy who headed UB Ltd for five years. Ramamurthy is now the executive deputy chairman and managing director of Allied Blenders & Distillers, the makers of Officer’s Choice, which is one of the largest whiskey brands in the world.

Jacco van der Linden, President, Asia Pacific, Heineken, said, “With Rishi’s leadership, UBL has successfully navigated through Covid challenges and has made significant steps in integrating UBL into the Heineken Group while keeping a focus on the business. We are thankful for the leadership, and experience Rishi has brought to the company.”

Dutch beer major and the second-largest beer maker in the world, Heineken owns 61.5 per cent of United Breweries, which was earlier owned by fugitive businessman, Vijay Mallya.