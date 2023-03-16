Truecaller opens Bengaluru office, primary in India and largest outside Sweden

Truecaller's Bengaluru office occupies a renovated space of 30,443 square feet and can accommodate up to 250 employees, offering top-of-the-line technology and amenities

Truecaller has opened an office in Bengaluru — its largest establishment outside Sweden.

Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship & Electronics and Information Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, virtually inaugurated the office of the caller ID verification platform on Thursday (March 16).

The company said in a press release that the Bengaluru facility occupies a renovated space of 30,443 square feet and can accommodate up to 250 employees. It offers top-of-the-line technology and amenities.

Largest outside Stockholm

Truecaller plans to use this facility as its primary hub to deliver India-first features and serve users globally, it said. This office is the largest establishment of Truecaller outside its headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden.

Since its entry into the country a decade ago, Truecaller has grown to 338 million monthly active users, of which a large proportion — 246 million — are from India, the company said.

Saying that India presented unique opportunities to launch new products and services on the Truecaller platform, the company spoke about how the feedback it obtained helped it to improve solutions further, which was crucial to its growth and innovation capabilities.

“India’s growth as tech partner”

Congratulating Truecaller, Chandrasekhar said the company’s decision to open an exclusive office in India shows India’s growth as a trusted technology partner to the world.

“The government’s vision and focus is on enabling entrepreneurship and expansion of a vibrant innovation and startup ecosystem in India,” Chandrasekhar said.

“The journey to where we are today in 2023, as one of the most exciting and fastest-growing ecosystems in the world, has been a result of the hard work of many years where our Prime Minister had outlined and set out one of the key goals of making India a technology-enabler,” he added.

Continued investment in India

Alan Mamedi, CEO & Co-Founder of Truecaller, said the new facility in Bengaluru was a reaffirmation of the company’s continued investment in India.

“We want to continue to serve India’s digital society and economy with the best experience on our app, with safety and privacy as core operating principles,” Mamedi said.

“Our company’s growth in India has been closely linked to the increasing use of smartphones and the internet… We remain committed to the safety of our users and the values of Digital India, of an open, trusted, safe and accountable internet,” he said.

