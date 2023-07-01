Traders’ body CAIT seeks task force to simplify, rationalise GST system

CAIT says task force must give suggestions to rationalize GST system, reduce multiplicity of laws and regulations, suggest how to enlarge tax net

On the anniversary of the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has called for a fresh review of the system.

The traders’ body said on Saturday (July 1) that a special task force should be constituted to suggest ways to reduce the multiplicity of laws and regulations on traders under the indirect tax system.

The CAIT has described GST’s completion of six years as a landmark success. The GST regime came into effect on July 1, 2017. However, it said much more needs to be done to simplify and rationalise the system.

What can be done

CAIT secretary general Praveen Khandelwal said the GST system should be stabilised and simplified by removing certain anomalies.

“For this, a special task force should be constituted, in which, besides senior government officials, representatives of businessmen and industry should be included. While this task force will, on the one hand, give suggestions to rationalize the GST system and reduce the multiplicity of laws and regulations on traders, it will, on the other hand, also suggest how to increase and enlarge the tax net. Suggestions will also be given to prevent fake billing , tax evasion, and wrong inputs,” Khandelwal stated.

He also suggested that a GST coordination committee should be formed at every district level in the country under the chairmanship of the collector, in which local tax and other officials and people from local business organizations should be included.

