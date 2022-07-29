Tecno Spark 9T launched: Check specifications, price and other details

The Tecno Spark 9T smartphone has a 90Hz refresh rate and 6.60 -inch touchscreen display. It comes with a Media Tek Helio G35 processor and 3 GB RAM. It is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery

Tecno launched a budget smartphone Tecno Spark 9T in India on Thursday (July 28). The price of the phone starts at ₹9,299 and will be available on Amazon India from August 6.

Amazon has also formed a separate landing page for the smartphone.

The phone comes with a MediaTek chipset, a large battery, and a triple-camera setup.

The smartphone has a 90Hz refresh rate and 6.60-inch touchscreen display. It comes with a Media Tek Helio G35 processor and 3 GB RAM. It is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery.

It comes with 18-W fast charging support.

Spark 9T comes in two storage variants – one with 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and the other 6GB RAM +128 GB storage.

The smartphone has a 50-megapixel camera on the rear side. There are additional two unnamed sensors along with the primary sensor. On the front, the phone has a mounted 8 MP selfie camera.

The rear camera supports features like Super Night, AI Beauty, Portrait mode, and Scene Detection among others.

It has 64GB of inbuilt storage that can be expanded using an SD card or commonly called the memory card.

The smartphone has a dual SIM setup with nano SIM card slots.

Among the connectivity options are USB Type C with active 4G on both SIM cards.

There are additional features including a fingerprint sensor, AI scene recognition and a broader panorama mode.

SPARK is the first of its kind to adopt the trend of square-shaped phones. Spark 9T comes with a thinner body reduced by 2 mm.

The smartphone will come in four colour variants – Turquoise Cyan, Atlantic Blue, Iris Purple and Tahiti Gold.