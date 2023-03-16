TCS MD-CEO Rajesh Gopinathan quits; K Krithivasan to take over as CEO

Gopinathan to continue till September 2023 to provide support to Krithivasan, who will be appointed as CEO in the next financial year

The MD and CEO of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Rajesh Gopinathan, has resigned from his posts, the company said in a statement on Thursday (March 16).

India’s largest software service provider has appointed K Krithivasan as the CEO Designate, with effect from March 16, 2023. Krithivasan is currently the company’s President and Global Head of the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) Business Group. He has been with the company for over 34 years.

“We wish to inform you that Mr Rajesh Gopinathan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Tata Consultancy Services Limited … has tendered his resignation, which will be effective from the close of business hours on September 15, 2023,” said TCS in its filing.

Illustrious career

Gopinathan has spent 22 years with the company, for six of which he was the MD and CEO.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my exciting 22-year tenure at TCS. It has been a pleasure working closely with Chandra, who has mentored me through this entire period. The last six years of leading this iconic organization have been most enriching and fulfilling, adding over $10 billion in incremental revenues and over $70-billion increase in market capitalization,” Gopinathan said in a statement.

He said he has been “harbouring a few ideas” for the future. “Having worked with Krithi over the last two decades, I am confident that he is best positioned to take TCS to greater heights… I will be working closely with Krithi to give him all the support that he needs,” he added in the statement.

Krithivasan will go through a transition phase and be appointed as CEO in the next financial year.

(With agency inputs)