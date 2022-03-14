Tata appoints N Chandrasekaran as Air India Chairman

Tata Group has appointed Natrajan Chandrasekarana as the chairman of Air India, the national airline the company recently acquired from the government of India.

Chandrasekaran, who is the Chairman of Tata Sons, the holding company and promoter of more than 100 Tata operating companies, was appointed by the Board on Monday.

The group had previously announced Turkey’s Ilker Ayci as Air India’s CEO, but Ayci declined the role over after Hindu groups opposed the appointment.

Chandrasekaran, who was former CEO of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), joined the Board of Tata Sons in October 2016 and was appointed Chairman in January 2017.

He also chairs the Boards of several group operating companies, including Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Tata Power, and TCS.

Chandrasekaran is the first non-Parsi and professional executive to head the Tata Group.