Sensex soars past record 62,000-mark, L&T top gainer

Major gains in financial, IT and metal shares pushed the market higher amid a positive trend in global markets

The equity benchmark Sensex crossed the 62,000-mark in opening trade on Tuesday and rallied nearly 400 points. Major gains in financial, IT and metal shares pushed the market higher amid a positive trend in global markets.

Extending its record-setting run, the 30-share index touched an all-time high of 62,159.78 in opening deals. It was trading 357.88 points, or 0.58 per cent, higher at 62,123.47.

Similarly, the Nifty surged by 101.05 points, or 0.55 per cent, to 18,578.10. It touched a new intra-day record of 18,604.45 in early deals.

L&T was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising around 3 per cent, followed by Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, HUL, Axis Bank and Bharti Airtel.

On the other hand, ITC, UltraTech Cement, Titan, PowerGrid and Kotak Bank were among the laggards.

In the previous session, the 30-share index ended 459.64 points, or 0.75 per cent, higher at its new closing record of 61,765.59, and Nifty surged 138.50 points or 0.76 per cent to its all-time closing high 18,477.05.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market, as they purchased shares worth ₹512.44 crore on Monday, as per exchange data.

Stock markets across Asia, including bourses in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Seoul, and Tokyo, were trading with gains in mid-session deals. Stock exchanges on Wall Street also ended largely positive in the overnight session.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude fell 0.05 per cent to $84.29 per barrel.

(With inputs from Agencies)