Residents of these six cities can now order from IKEA’s new mobile app

IKEA, the Swedish designer and seller of cheap ready-to-assemble furniture, kitchen appliances and home accessories, has launched its mobile application in India in a bid to expand its footprint in the country.

Residents of Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Surat and Baroda will be able to use the app – available on both iOS and Android – for shopping. More than 7,000 home furnishing products are available on the application at present, the company said.

“The app launch is a part of IKEA’s omni-channel approach to meet the many people of India. It will be through a combination of big IKEA stores, smaller city-centre stores, and online platforms,” IKEA said.

“We are now one step closer to making every day better with our on-the-go e-commerce service,” IKEA said in a press release.

The app includes product recommendations, ratings and reviews. Users’ feed are personalised based on their interests and purchases.

“Health and safety is a top priority for us, and hence, the launch of IKEA app is another touch point to make home furnishing accessible to the many people and ensure customers can shop safely from their homes,” it said.

The app will allow customer to add products to their shopping list even while physically browsing through the products in the store. Moreover, a customer can also find a built-in barcode scanner that will help them learn more about the products, including materials and dimensions.

IKEA opened its first store in India in Hyderabad in August 2018. The Swedish brand opened several online stores in Mumbai, Hyderabad and Pune in 2019. It unveiled its second store in India at Navi Mumbai in December 18, 2020.