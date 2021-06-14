RBI looks at foreign corporate bonds to generate higher yield

The central bank has been exploring new allocations for its foreign currency assets to diversify portfolio and also seek advice from external investment experts

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is thinking beyond gold and sovereign debt to invest in foreign corporate bonds, The Mint reported on Monday (June 14).

The move is aimed at generating higher income out of its $600 billion forex reserves, which is one fifth of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) now. Last week, India’s foreign exchange reserves crossed the $600 billion mark for the first time ever.

The RBI has been exploring new allocations for its foreign currency assets (FCA) with an aim to diversify portfolio and also look at the possibility of seeking advice from external investment experts.

The apex bank wants external investment managers to look after a part of the swelling forex reserves, the way it used to happen a few years back. The managers will be expected to generate higher yields on the reserves because global interest rates have been falling in the backdrop of the pandemic.

RBI’s annual report for 2021 too stated that a few investment managers have approached the bank to manage its forex reserves.

Earlier, global institutions and investment managers used to invest in instruments in accordance with the RBI Act, but the practice was stopped a few years back. “We want to give a benchmark and see how we performed against it. We used to give only $10 million in 1995. They were not allowed to invest in anything else other than government bonds. But you cannot compare managing $10 million as against $600 billion,” a former RBI official told The Mint.

In the week ending June 4, the country’s reserves rose to a record USD 605.008 billion, aided by a hike in foreign currency assets (FCA), a major component of the overall reserves.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.