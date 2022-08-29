Reliance AGM 2022: What to expect and how to watch it live

Reliance will become one of the first companies globally to conduct its AGM simultaneously on a virtual reality platform, while also live broadcasting it on five leading social media platforms, in addition to the official JioMeet broadcast

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) will hold its 45th annual general meeting (AGM) today (August 29).

RIL will broadcast its annual shareholder meeting simultaneously on a virtual reality platform as well as on five social media platforms.

Reliance Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani will virtually address shareholders on Monday afternoon in the immersive and interactive 3D world of metaverse, according to a PTI report which cited sources.

Also read: Man detained after Ambanis get threat calls at Reliance Hospital

Advertisement

The company is set to make announcements on the 5G rollout while Mukesh is likely to speak about how his children will take over the Reliance business. Besides this, there will be major announcements including on new energy, by Mukesh.

In June, Mukesh resigned from the board of his group’s telecom arm, Reliance Jio and handed over the reins of the company to elder son Akash.

Reliance Jio has bought 5G spectrum worth ₹88,078 crore in the auctions. “We will celebrate ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ with a pan India 5G rollout. Jio is committed to offering world-class, affordable 5G and 5G-enabled services. We will provide services, platforms and solutions that will accelerate India’s digital revolution, especially in crucial sectors like education, healthcare, agriculture, manufacturing and e-Governance,” Akash said earlier this month.

Also read: LIC breaks into Fortune 500 list, Reliance jumps 51 places

Today, Reliance will become one of the first companies globally to conduct its annual general meeting (AGM) simultaneously on a virtual reality platform, while also live broadcasting it on five leading social media platforms, in addition to the official JioMeet broadcast.

Powered by GMetri, the Reliance AGM virtual reality (VR) platform is designed for a user to virtually walk through a lounge, and explore business-wise highlights of the company’s annual report 2021-22 in an interactive manner by entering and exiting different virtual rooms.

GMetri is an easy-to-use no-code XR platform for businesses to create, share and track training modules, online stores, product showcases, and immersive tours. Extended Reality (XR) is an umbrella term encapsulating Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), Mixed Reality (MR), and everything in between.

The immersive experience can be enjoyed by everyone on commonly used mobile or desktop screens, although specialised 3D VR eye-wear can enrich the experience to a large extent.

Also read: Akash Ambani named Reliance Jio Chairman; Mukesh Ambani resigns

Besides, Reliance will be adding two more social media platforms – Koo and Instagram – to its list of digital avenues to broadcast its AGM live this year to digital viewers. It will be available for live viewing starting 2PM on Monday on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter, they said.

Reliance has also activated its 7977111111 WhatsApp Chatbot for its 45th AGM for anyone to easily discover the dates and processes etc around the AGM. The chatbot, which can be activated with a simple hi message to the given number, helps a user find details like the date and timing of the AGM, how to watch it live, how a shareholder can vote or ask questions etc.

All this takes place in a conversational manner within the familiar WhatsApp environment that encourages greater user engagement, they said adding at the time of last AGM in June 2021, the chatbot handled over a lakh queries successfully with a high degree of accuracy.