Oracle begins lay-offs in Bay Area; job cuts also likely in India, Canada

The company is also considering to cut thousands of workers globally in countries like the US, Canada and India to cut costs by up to $1 billion

Database giant Oracle has started laying off its employees in the United States, confirmed company employees on Monday (August 1). The layoffs will affect employees in Oracle’s San Francisco Bay Area office.

The company, which had about 143,000 full-time employees as of May 31, is considering to cut thousands of workers globally in countries like the US, Canada and India. A report in The Information suggested that the company is targeting cost cuts of up to $1 billion.

In July 2022, the company cut 60 employees from its advertising unit. Ariel Kelman, the unit’s chief marketing officer and Juergen Linder, a marketing leader are also expected to depart from the firm.

Layoffs are also expected in Oracle CX Marketing.

Oracle did not respond to any allegations related to the layoffs.

Technology giants Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc and Apple Inc are also planning to make cuts or slow down their hiring plans in response to rising costs and fears of a recession.