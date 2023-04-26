Rising home loan interest, Vedanta in spotlight, fake GST invoices, and more

With the RBI increasing repo rate over the last few months, lenders have steadily increased home loan interest rates which could hurt the real estate market and the banking industry

Home loan borrowers turn to refinancing as rates rise

With the RBI increasing repo rate except for the last month, lenders have steadily increased home loan interest rates, reports Business Standard. Last year, it was as low as 7.6 per cent but has now jumped to around 10 per cent.

What it implies: The immediate fallout of the current situation would be a reduction in home loan borrowings, which could also hurt the real estate market and the banking industry. As a result, experts say, people should refrain from taking a home loan based on lower interest rates, and those who have already taken a loan should not seek tenure extension and start repaying more.

Vedanta very comfortable; concerns over its debt misplaced

Anil Agarwal, the chairman of metal and mineral multinational Vedanta, has in an interview with The Economic Times said that the group is well-positioned to meet its future debt obligations.

What it implies: Vedanta Group has been in the spotlight following the Hindenburg report, which claimed that the Adani Group was involved in stock manipulation, accounting fraud and corporate governance lapses. Vedanta has piled up a lot of debt and its plans to reduce it hit a roadblock.

The Indian government has opposed selling Vedanta’s international zinc business for nearly $3 billion to Hindustan Zinc Ltd. Vedanta owns almost 65 per cent of Hindustan Zinc. In comparison, the Indian government owns 30 per cent.

S & P Global Ratings recently said Vedanta’s debt scores might come under pressure if it cannot raise $2 billion or sell its international zinc business. The group’s gross debt stands at $6.8 billion in April 2023 from $9.7 billion.

GST body says auto dealers are raising fake invoices

A Business Standard report said that GST authorities are investigating some automobile dealers for allegedly generating fake invoices without providing service.

What it implies: According to the report, some dealers raised fake invoices in the name of marketing and sales service in collusion with insurance companies. If proven guilty, insurance companies could face huge penalties and suspension of licences as well.

IndiGo in talks to buy 20 wide-body planes for international operations.

According to a Mint report, this will be the first time Interglobe Aviation, which owns IndiGo, will be placing an order for wide-body aircraft. This will enable the airline to operate long-haul flights.

What it implies: This decision would effectively make IndiGo take Air India head-on on long-haul flights even though the domestic airline does not have the expertise to operate such flights. The airline will need much more money to sustain such operations over an extended period, which the defunct Kingfisher Airlines could not do. It had to hurriedly close down London-Bangalore-Colombo flights after British Airways and a few other international airlines lowered their airfares to sustain their market share.

